WEEK 6: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Week 6 of High School Football in Southern Idaho, meaning only four more weeks of regular season action.

In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week , the #2 Lighthouse Lions(4-1) host the #1 Oakley Hornets(4-1), winner takes control in the the 1A-D1 Snake River Conference.

#5 Canyon Ridge(5-0) makes the trip to Minico(4-2), both teams battling for top-dog in the 4A Great Basin Conference: Twin Falls(4-1) is also in that top-dog battle, this week the Bruins head to Mountain Home(1-4) to take on the struggling Tigers.

The Buhl Indians(3-2) cross the Snake to take on the Gooding Senators(1-4): The #4 Kimberly Bulldogs(5-0) hosts the Filer Wildcats(0-5).

The #2 Camas County Mushers welcome in the #5 Hagerman Pirates for first place in the 1A-D2 Sawtooth Conference.

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - MINICO 2-0 4-2 2 - CANYON RIDGE 1-0 5-0 3 - TWIN FALLS 1-0 4-1 4 - BURLEY 1-1 2-3 5 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-2 1-4 6 - JEROME 0-2 0-5 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) BISHOP KELLY (5-0) BURLEY (2-3)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CANYON RIDGE (5-0) MINICO (4-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM

(conference game) TWIN FALLS (4-1) MOUNTAIN HOME (1-4)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (3A) WOOD RIVER (2-4) JEROME (0-5)

4A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-26-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Bishop Kelly 5-0 64 1ST 2 - Hillcrest 5-0 53 2ND 3 - Skyline 3-2 23 4TH 4 - Pocatello 2-2 19 3RD 5 - Canyon Ridge 5-0 16 5TH Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 12, Skyview 5, Minico 3

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BUHL 1-0 3-2 2 - WOOD RIVER 1-1 2-4 3 - KIMBERLY 0-0 5-0 4 - GOODING 0-0 1-4 5 - FILER 0-1 0-5 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM

(conference game) BUHL (3-2) GOODING (1-4)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM

(conference game) KIMBERLY (5-0) FILER (0-5)

3A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-26-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 5-0 65 1ST 2 - Homedale 5-0 51 2ND 3 - Weiser 5-0 38 3RD 4 - Kimberly 5-0 25 4TH 5 - Teton 4-0 16 5TH Others receiving votes: None

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 0-0 5-0 2 - WENDELL 0-0 4-2 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Marsh Valley - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) DECLO (5-0) (3A) MARSH VALLEY (0-5)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (3A) AMERICAN FALLS (3-3) WENDELL (4-2)

2A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-26-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Declo 5-0 62 1ST 2 - West Side 3-1 52 2ND 3 - North Fremont 4-1 35 4TH 4 - Melba 3-1 30 3RD 5 - Aberdeen 3-1 16 5TH Others receiving votes: None

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 3-0 4-1 2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 2-0 4-0 3 - MURTAUGH 2-1 4-1 4 - VALLEY 2-1 3-2 5 - GLENNS FERRY 0-2 1-3 6 - CAREY 0-2 0-4 7 - RAFT RIVER 0-3 1-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM

(conference game) VALLEY (3-2) CAREY (0-4)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM

(conference game) OAKLEY (4-1) LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (4-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM

(conference game) GLENNS FERRY (1-3) RAFT RIVER (1-3)

1A-D1: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-26-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 4-1 64 1ST 2 - Lighthouse Christian 4-0 42 2ND 3 - Logos 5-0 40 3RD 4 - Butte County 5-0 22 5TH 5 - Grace 4-1 20 4TH Others receiving votes: Potlatch 6, Notus 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - HAGERMAN 1-0 4-1 2 - CAMAS COUNTY 1-0 3-1 3 - CASTLEFORD 1-0 2-2 4 - DIETRICH 0-1 2-2 5 - HANSEN 0-1 0-4 6 - SHOSHONE 0-1 0-4 7 - RICHFIELD 0-0 1-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM

(conference game) HAGERMAN (4-1) CAMAS COUNTY (3-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM

(conference game) DIETRICH (2-2) CASTLEFORD (2-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/29/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM

(conference game) SHOSHONE (0-4) HANSEN (0-4)

1A-D2: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9-26-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 3-0 65 1ST 2 - Camas County 3-1 45 2ND 3 - Mullan/St. Regis 5-0 43 3RD 4 - Garden Valley 3-1 25 4TH 5 - Hagerman 4-1 7 N/A Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Rockland 4

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.