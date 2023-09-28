Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

WEEK 6: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Sept. 29th.
By Joey Martin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Week 6 of High School Football in Southern Idaho, meaning only four more weeks of regular season action.

In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the #2 Lighthouse Lions(4-1) host the #1 Oakley Hornets(4-1), winner takes control in the the 1A-D1 Snake River Conference.

#5 Canyon Ridge(5-0) makes the trip to Minico(4-2), both teams battling for top-dog in the 4A Great Basin Conference: Twin Falls(4-1) is also in that top-dog battle, this week the Bruins head to Mountain Home(1-4) to take on the struggling Tigers.

The Buhl Indians(3-2) cross the Snake to take on the Gooding Senators(1-4): The #4 Kimberly Bulldogs(5-0) hosts the Filer Wildcats(0-5).

The #2 Camas County Mushers welcome in the #5 Hagerman Pirates for first place in the 1A-D2 Sawtooth Conference.

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - MINICO2-04-2
2 - CANYON RIDGE1-05-0
3 - TWIN FALLS1-04-1
4 - BURLEY1-12-3
5 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-21-4
6 - JEROME0-20-5
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
BISHOP KELLY (5-0)
BURLEY (2-3)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CANYON RIDGE (5-0)
MINICO (4-2)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
TWIN FALLS (4-1)
MOUNTAIN HOME (1-4)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(3A) WOOD RIVER (2-4)
JEROME (0-5)

4A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Bishop Kelly5-0641ST
2 - Hillcrest5-0532ND
3 - Skyline3-2234TH
4 - Pocatello2-2193RD
5 - Canyon Ridge5-0165TH
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 12, Skyview 5, Minico 3

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BUHL1-03-2
2 - WOOD RIVER1-12-4
3 - KIMBERLY0-05-0
4 - GOODING0-01-4
5 - FILER0-10-5
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
BUHL (3-2)
GOODING (1-4)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
KIMBERLY (5-0)
FILER (0-5)

3A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem5-0651ST
2 - Homedale5-0512ND
3 - Weiser5-0383RD
4 - Kimberly5-0254TH
5 - Teton4-0165TH
Others receiving votes: None

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO0-05-0
2 - WENDELL0-04-2
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Marsh Valley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DECLO (5-0)
(3A) MARSH VALLEY (0-5)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(3A) AMERICAN FALLS (3-3)
WENDELL (4-2)

2A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Declo5-0621ST
2 - West Side3-1522ND
3 - North Fremont4-1354TH
4 - Melba3-1303RD
5 - Aberdeen3-1165TH
Others receiving votes: None

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY3-04-1
2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN2-04-0
3 - MURTAUGH2-14-1
4 - VALLEY2-13-2
5 - GLENNS FERRY0-21-3
6 - CAREY0-20-4
7 - RAFT RIVER0-31-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
VALLEY (3-2)
CAREY (0-4)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
OAKLEY (4-1)
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (4-0)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
GLENNS FERRY (1-3)
RAFT RIVER (1-3)

1A-D1: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley4-1641ST
2 - Lighthouse Christian4-0422ND
3 - Logos5-0403RD
4 - Butte County5-0225TH
5 - Grace4-1204TH
Others receiving votes: Potlatch 6, Notus 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - HAGERMAN1-04-1
2 - CAMAS COUNTY1-03-1
3 - CASTLEFORD1-02-2
4 - DIETRICH0-12-2
5 - HANSEN0-10-4
6 - SHOSHONE0-10-4
7 - RICHFIELD0-01-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 6 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM
(conference game)
HAGERMAN (4-1)
CAMAS COUNTY (3-1)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
DIETRICH (2-2)
CASTLEFORD (2-2)
FINALFRI - 9/29/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
SHOSHONE (0-4)
HANSEN (0-4)

1A-D2: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick3-0651ST
2 - Camas County3-1452ND
3 - Mullan/St. Regis5-0433RD
4 - Garden Valley3-1254TH
5 - Hagerman4-17N/A
Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Rockland 4

