WEEK 6: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Sept. 29th.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Week 6 of High School Football in Southern Idaho, meaning only four more weeks of regular season action.
In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the #2 Lighthouse Lions(4-1) host the #1 Oakley Hornets(4-1), winner takes control in the the 1A-D1 Snake River Conference.
#5 Canyon Ridge(5-0) makes the trip to Minico(4-2), both teams battling for top-dog in the 4A Great Basin Conference: Twin Falls(4-1) is also in that top-dog battle, this week the Bruins head to Mountain Home(1-4) to take on the struggling Tigers.
The Buhl Indians(3-2) cross the Snake to take on the Gooding Senators(1-4): The #4 Kimberly Bulldogs(5-0) hosts the Filer Wildcats(0-5).
The #2 Camas County Mushers welcome in the #5 Hagerman Pirates for first place in the 1A-D2 Sawtooth Conference.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - MINICO
|2-0
|4-2
|2 - CANYON RIDGE
|1-0
|5-0
|3 - TWIN FALLS
|1-0
|4-1
|4 - BURLEY
|1-1
|2-3
|5 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-2
|1-4
|6 - JEROME
|0-2
|0-5
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 6 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|BISHOP KELLY (5-0)
|BURLEY (2-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CANYON RIDGE (5-0)
|MINICO (4-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|TWIN FALLS (4-1)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (1-4)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(3A) WOOD RIVER (2-4)
|JEROME (0-5)
4A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Bishop Kelly
|5-0
|64
|1ST
|2 - Hillcrest
|5-0
|53
|2ND
|3 - Skyline
|3-2
|23
|4TH
|4 - Pocatello
|2-2
|19
|3RD
|5 - Canyon Ridge
|5-0
|16
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 12, Skyview 5, Minico 3
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BUHL
|1-0
|3-2
|2 - WOOD RIVER
|1-1
|2-4
|3 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|5-0
|4 - GOODING
|0-0
|1-4
|5 - FILER
|0-1
|0-5
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 6 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|BUHL (3-2)
|GOODING (1-4)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|KIMBERLY (5-0)
|FILER (0-5)
3A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|5-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|5-0
|51
|2ND
|3 - Weiser
|5-0
|38
|3RD
|4 - Kimberly
|5-0
|25
|4TH
|5 - Teton
|4-0
|16
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: None
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|0-0
|5-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-0
|4-2
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 6 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Marsh Valley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DECLO (5-0)
|(3A) MARSH VALLEY (0-5)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(3A) AMERICAN FALLS (3-3)
|WENDELL (4-2)
2A: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Declo
|5-0
|62
|1ST
|2 - West Side
|3-1
|52
|2ND
|3 - North Fremont
|4-1
|35
|4TH
|4 - Melba
|3-1
|30
|3RD
|5 - Aberdeen
|3-1
|16
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: None
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY
|3-0
|4-1
|2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
|2-0
|4-0
|3 - MURTAUGH
|2-1
|4-1
|4 - VALLEY
|2-1
|3-2
|5 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-2
|1-3
|6 - CAREY
|0-2
|0-4
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|0-3
|1-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 6 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|VALLEY (3-2)
|CAREY (0-4)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|OAKLEY (4-1)
|LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (4-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|GLENNS FERRY (1-3)
|RAFT RIVER (1-3)
1A-D1: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|4-1
|64
|1ST
|2 - Lighthouse Christian
|4-0
|42
|2ND
|3 - Logos
|5-0
|40
|3RD
|4 - Butte County
|5-0
|22
|5TH
|5 - Grace
|4-1
|20
|4TH
|Others receiving votes: Potlatch 6, Notus 1
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - HAGERMAN
|1-0
|4-1
|2 - CAMAS COUNTY
|1-0
|3-1
|3 - CASTLEFORD
|1-0
|2-2
|4 - DIETRICH
|0-1
|2-2
|5 - HANSEN
|0-1
|0-4
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-1
|0-4
|7 - RICHFIELD
|0-0
|1-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D2: WEEK 6 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM
(conference game)
|HAGERMAN (4-1)
|CAMAS COUNTY (3-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|DIETRICH (2-2)
|CASTLEFORD (2-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/29/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|SHOSHONE (0-4)
|HANSEN (0-4)
1A-D2: WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 6 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9-26-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|3-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Camas County
|3-1
|45
|2ND
|3 - Mullan/St. Regis
|5-0
|43
|3RD
|4 - Garden Valley
|3-1
|25
|4TH
|5 - Hagerman
|4-1
|7
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Rockland 4
