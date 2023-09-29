Advertise with Us
Chinaru Inoue name SWAC Defensive Player of the Week for second-straight time

Inoue, the first-year player from Nara, Japan, leads the conference with 238 digs.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho’s Chinaru Inoue was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight time.

During the stretch, the Golden Eagles went 3-0 before falling to sixth-ranked Salt Lake Community College in five sets on Wednesday.

Inoue, the first-year libero from Nara, Japan, leads the conference with 238 digs and is always putting her squad in the best position to win.

“I give my team a chance to get points,” Inoue said. “I can’t hit because I’m a libero, so I try to help the team elsewhere.”

The Golden Eagles have two road games this weekend, Friday against Utah State University Eastern at 6:00 pm then Colorado Northwestern Community College at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

