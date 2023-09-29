Advertise with Us
College of Southern Idaho hosts Health Occupation event for future students

CSI to host ‘Health Career Discovery’ event this Friday
CSI to host 'Health Career Discovery' event this Friday
By Dereka Kay
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho invited 150 Magic Valley students to campus for their Health Occupation event. The program director says the event is held every year to encourage students to work in the medical field after seeing a decline in healthcare workers.

“There is shortages in healthcare across the board and we’re definitely feeling it, says program director Kara Mahannah. “This event, we’ve been doing for several years. I want to say at least 10 or more.”

Stations were set up to display each program where current students demonstrated to the high schoolers what it’s like to work in their fields.

“So, we have medical assisting, we have surgical tech, we have our two dental programs—dental hygiene and dental assisting. We have the CNA program, The LPN- practical nursing program, registered nursing program, physical therapy assistant, fire science, emergency services,” says Mahannah. “And my students are actually teaching them things that they’ve already learned.”

One of the program’s medical assistants-in-training, Abbey Evans, says she was once a Magic Valley high schooler who discovered her occupation by previously attending a similar event.

“I did participate in an event like this in high school, and it was helpful, it did give me a lot of options to choose from,” says Evans. “Something that really drew me to this program was the fact that it’s only 10 months long, and as soon as I graduate, I can get a job and start my career.”

The program director says the goal is to ease students fears of going into the medical field and get them to enroll.

“If you’re not sure about healthcare, which there has been some publicity within the last few years that’s makes people afraid to go into healthcare,” says Mahannah. “It’s still needed, it’s a high demand. You’re going to have a job, you’re going to be able to work wherever you want to work, trust me.”

The College of Southern Idaho’s Health Program occasionally hosts open houses for potential students. The next upcoming event will be in November for Radiology. To learn more, click here.

