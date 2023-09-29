Coming to the Roper Auditorium: Christmas Movie Wonderthon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls High School will be putting on a play called “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” a parody play about a topic you either love or hate Hallmark Christmas movies. The play was originally written by Don Zolidis but has been adapted by the students of Twin Falls High School.

To talk about the play we were joined on Rise and Shine by Twin Falls High School Theater Director Brittany Nielson and student Kayla Wert who told us all about the play.

The play will be shown at the Roper Auditorium starting on October 2, doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the show starts at 7:00 P.M. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

For more information on the play click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.