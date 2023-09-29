Fit and Well Idaho: World Heart Day serves as a reminder of the importance of CPR

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, September 29 is World Heart Day, which is observed across the globe to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and living a heart healthy lifestyle.

Your heart is connected to everything we do, and having a healthy heart is very important.

The Magic Valley paramedics says they respond to calls all the time for issues that are related to the heart, such as heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, and coronary artery disease.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death outside of a hospital in the United States.

For every minute that a person does not do CPR, there is a 10% reduction in your chance to survive, which is why it is important for the general public to learn and know CPR.

“We don’t even teach mouth to mouth to the general public, we want you just to do compressions, put your hand in the center of the chest, push hard and push fast, at a rate of 100 to 120 and just circulate, because the average adult has 4 to 6 minutes and sometimes even more of oxygen in their body, so if we just circulate it, all you do is just buy EMS time to do what they need to do, so you don’t even have to do mouth to mouth, just do compressions,” said Randy Morris, the clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics.

There are classes you can take to learn CPR, both through the Magic Valley Paramedics and at the St. Luke’s Health System, and he suggests you do, because almost 80% of cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital.

