Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Game of the Week: Oakley vs. Lighthouse Christian

The fireworks will be displayed Friday night at Lighthouse for this can’t miss matchup at the top of the Snake River Conference and the state.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Game of the Week features the Oakley Hornets (3-0, 4-1) traveling to take on the Lighthouse Christian Lions (2-0, 4-0).

The Lions shocked the state with a huge win on the road at Grace in early September, but now they face their toughest challenge.

They are confident in the matchup knowing they have the speed and athleticism to take on anyone.

“With our speed, we always try to play to the size of the field, whether a grass field or our home field,” senior Case Van Leeuwen said. “We always try to spread out the ball and let our athletes do what they do best.”

Lighthouse has not beaten Oakley in over a decade. That includes two matchups last year where the Hornets won 46-22 in the regular season, before a 48-0 shutout in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Logan Bosma knows what Oakley will bring to the table.

“They’re going to play physical, they’re going to play fast, and they’re not going to let us get away with any mistakes,” Bosma said. “They’re a very disciplined team so I think that’s what we’re most aware of.”

The Hornets come into the game as the reigning and defending three-time 1A D1 state champions.

They enter the contest with one loss against Kendrick at the Battle in Boise, who are the reigning 1A D2 state champions.

That loss only made the Hornets stronger and more prepared for the conference season.

“Kendrick is really good and for us, that was a great opportunity to experience people who might be a little more violent than we are sometimes,” Oakley wide receiver/safety Issac Cranney said. “It gets us in a good mindset on conference play on where we need to be.”

Since that one loss, Oakley has outscored their opponents by an average of 37 points.

The fireworks will be displayed Friday night at Lighthouse for this can’t miss matchup at the top of the Snake River Conference and the state.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Kevin Kuintzle charged with more crimes in Twin Falls
Man charged in Jerome murder investigation now charged with more crimes in Twin Falls

Latest News

Inoue, the first-year libero from Nara, Japan, leads the conference with 238 digs
Chinaru Inoue name SWAC Defensive Player of the Week for second-straight time
The Bruins placed first in both boys and girls team scores, where the Twin Falls girls finished...
Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge High School swim meet; Thursday Idaho prep scores
WEEK 6: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 6: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Catapult technology tracks athletes vitals and performance on the field
Burley football to use new technology to track on-field performances