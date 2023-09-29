Game of the Week: Oakley vs. Lighthouse Christian

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Game of the Week features the Oakley Hornets (3-0, 4-1) traveling to take on the Lighthouse Christian Lions (2-0, 4-0).

The Lions shocked the state with a huge win on the road at Grace in early September, but now they face their toughest challenge.

They are confident in the matchup knowing they have the speed and athleticism to take on anyone.

“With our speed, we always try to play to the size of the field, whether a grass field or our home field,” senior Case Van Leeuwen said. “We always try to spread out the ball and let our athletes do what they do best.”

Lighthouse has not beaten Oakley in over a decade. That includes two matchups last year where the Hornets won 46-22 in the regular season, before a 48-0 shutout in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Logan Bosma knows what Oakley will bring to the table.

“They’re going to play physical, they’re going to play fast, and they’re not going to let us get away with any mistakes,” Bosma said. “They’re a very disciplined team so I think that’s what we’re most aware of.”

The Hornets come into the game as the reigning and defending three-time 1A D1 state champions.

They enter the contest with one loss against Kendrick at the Battle in Boise, who are the reigning 1A D2 state champions.

That loss only made the Hornets stronger and more prepared for the conference season.

“Kendrick is really good and for us, that was a great opportunity to experience people who might be a little more violent than we are sometimes,” Oakley wide receiver/safety Issac Cranney said. “It gets us in a good mindset on conference play on where we need to be.”

Since that one loss, Oakley has outscored their opponents by an average of 37 points.

The fireworks will be displayed Friday night at Lighthouse for this can’t miss matchup at the top of the Snake River Conference and the state.

