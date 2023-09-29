How would the possible government shutdown impact SCCAP and their services?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amid the looming government shutdown, South Central Community Action Partnership is working to inform the public and state and local legislators about what the impacts of a potential shutdown would be for them and the community.

The South Central Community Action Partnership provides many services to the community and people in need.

Their programs include emergency services and family stability, a weatherization program, food distribution, heat bill assistance, and self-help housing.

The three highest needs for the community right now is heat bills, utility assistance and affordable housing.

In 2022, they provided assistance to a little over 12,000 individuals.

They are a non-profit and do receive donations, but 96% of their funding is from the federal government.

Currently, they are preparing for a potential government shutdown, and how it would impact them.

Regarding the self-help housing program, they can continue building the homes they are working on now.

“However we cannot process any applications, we cannot submit any eligibility letters, that is where they are determined eligible from USDA, and we can’t do any loan closing, so all of that is stopped from us moving forward,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership.

For families who come to them needing emergency assistance for rent and utilities, statewide, there is a potential impact for 4,500 to 5,000 households that will not be able to receive services or rent adjustments during the shutdown.

“Over 75 or 75 non-profits, including us is 2.5 million dollars in assistance is what’s going to be the result of a shutdown if it goes into place,” said Robinette.

But South Central does have funds in place that can maintain their internal services for the next eight months because of donations they have received, not from the federal government, which will keep the staff in place for eight months, if the shutdown were to last long.

