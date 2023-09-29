Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Lake Walcott closing to watercraft on Friday

Lake Walcott will close to all watercraft on Friday, as part of the prevention efforts to stop the spread of quagga mussels.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:36 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lake Walcott will close to all watercraft on Friday, as part of the prevention efforts to stop the spread of quagga mussels.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The refuge will still be open to visitors, including hunters and fishers, who will be able to access activities from the bank.

Ice fishing will be accessible this winter without any changes.

Normally the lake usually closes to watercraft on October 31 and reopens April 1.

The refuge was established in 1909 to protect native birds.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Kevin Kuintzle charged with more crimes in Twin Falls
Man charged in Jerome murder investigation now charged with more crimes in Twin Falls

Latest News

Lake Walcott will close to all watercraft on Friday, as part of the prevention efforts to stop...
Lake Walcott to close to watercraft
The program director says the event is held every year to encourage students to work in the...
Students learn about medical careers
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car on Falls Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East