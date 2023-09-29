Lake Walcott closing to watercraft on Friday

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lake Walcott will close to all watercraft on Friday, as part of the prevention efforts to stop the spread of quagga mussels.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The refuge will still be open to visitors, including hunters and fishers, who will be able to access activities from the bank.

Ice fishing will be accessible this winter without any changes.

Normally the lake usually closes to watercraft on October 31 and reopens April 1.

The refuge was established in 1909 to protect native birds.

