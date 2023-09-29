Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals grants Idaho request to suspend injunction on abortion law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal has sided with Idaho and has overturned a lower court’s decision on the state’s abortion law.

On Thursday, a three-judge panel of 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a unanimous order granting Idaho’s request to temporarily suspend the injunction while the state pursues an appeal against the District Court’s ruling.

The federal government used the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act of 1986 to impede Idaho’s regulation of abortion. The panel made clear that law was enacted to ensure that the poor and uninsured, receive medical care at hospitals receiving Medicare reimbursement, does not preempt nor conflict with Idaho law, which permits abortion when medically necessary.

Judge VanDyke’s ruling underscored that the US Supreme Court had returned the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people. Furthermore, the Court acknowledged that the federal government had initiated legal action against the state by employing an unrelated law.

