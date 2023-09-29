Advertise with Us
Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:16 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Falls Avenue East.

The crash happened Thursday evening between Wood River Drive and Eastland Avenue North.

According to Lt. Craig Stotts, the call came in as a vehicle versus pedestrian.

Multiple intersections surrounding the area were blocked for the investigation.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

