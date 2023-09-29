Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Falls Avenue East.

The crash happened Thursday evening between Wood River Drive and Eastland Avenue North.

According to Lt. Craig Stotts, the call came in as a vehicle versus pedestrian.

Multiple intersections surrounding the area were blocked for the investigation.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.