A possible Government shutdown should not impact the Idaho State Department of Agruculture’s Quagga Mussel Action Plan

By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) continues to work to contain and treat the Snake River Quagga Mussels outbreak a Federal Government shutdown lingers overhead.

ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt told KMVT that even if the Federal Government does shut down there should be no impact to its action plan against the invasive species.

Tewalt said the ISDA is very fortunate, thanks to the Idaho legislature and Gov. Brad Little, to have healthy funding which allowed them to have an immediate state response.

She added because they are not relying on federal resources as far as funding, she does not expect any delay in the services.

“We are, of course, working with federal partners who help on permitting, and reviews, and things like that, but because we started that process so soon after confirmation that we feel like we are well on our way to getting through those processes hopefully before the shutdown,” said Tewalt. “So again, we’re not using federal resources the state has been able to implement its own plan for an immediate response.”

Tewalt also said a treatment has been ordered after communicating with federal partners and other states on what has worked against the Quagga Mussel in other states and treatments have already been ordered and are on their way to Idaho.

She said ISDA is constantly monitoring Idaho’s waterways so the moment they find something they can deploy a rapid response with the resources from the state.

“And that is really different from what you’re going to see from some other states,” said Tewalt. “And unfortunately, it’s taken other states, when they’ve found this type of species, is that sometimes it’s a quick response but sometimes up to six months to be able to get a treatment deployed. Idaho is talking about a matter of weeks.”

As a part of the prevention efforts to stop the spread of Quagga Mussels, Lake Walcott is closed as of Friday, and Shoshone Falls Park is also closed until further notice.

The closure at Centennial Park has been extended until October 20th at 6:00 a.m.

To learn more about the Quagga Mussel and to stay up to date on the latest water closures visit the ISDA website.

