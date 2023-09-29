Scam and Fruad prevention roadshow coming to Twin Falls and the community is invited

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There has been an increase in scams and frauds against the elderly and senior population and because of that, the Idaho Department of Finance is hosting a free awareness event on Tuesday, October 3 in Twin Falls and the community is invited.

The main goal is to help the public identify various scams and schemes that may be used against them, and give them the tools to identify if it is a scam and where to report it if they are victim to a scam.

The Idaho Department of Finance, The Idaho Commission on Aging and AARP will be present to give people the facts and knowledge so they can identify scams and what they can do about it.

This event is targeting the senior and elderly population because they are the most susceptible to a scam.

“Because this really is an economic freedom situation, somebody exploiting your money or stealing your money eliminates the ability to use your money how you want to use it, and we want to make sure that the money you earn, you use it how you want to use it,” said John Yaros, the Securities bureau Chief for the State of Idaho.

It will take place on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.

They are also visiting Ketchum on November 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Community Library if you can’t make it to Tuesday night’s event.

For more information, visit this link.

Scam and Fraud Prevention Roadshow (KMVT/KSVT)

