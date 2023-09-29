Advertise with Us
Twin Falls dominate in Great Basin tournament; All conference golf teams announced

The Bruins swept the conference titles last year and were the favorites again coming into the event.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the Great Basin Conference held its boys and girls golf tournament.

The Bruins swept the conference titles last year and were the favorites again coming into the event.

They did not disappoint, both taking first again this year.

Twin Falls’s Ava Schroeder finished first with 71 while the trio of Brody Payne, McCoy Klundt, and Ryan Maughan finished top on the boy’s side with scores of 70, 73, and 74.

All these athletes will compete at the state tournament next week in Moscow from Twin Falls, as well as Canyon Ridge and Mountain Home in both divisions.

Full team scores:

Boys:

  1. Twin Falls, 295
  2. Canyon Ridge, 316
  3. Mountain Home, 329
  4. Jerome, 337
  5. Wood River, 350
  6. Minico, 355
  7. Burley, 373

Girls:

  1. Twin Falls, 317
  2. Canyon Ridge, 378
  3. Mountain Home, 387
  4. Minico, 400
  5. Jerome, 406
  6. Burley, 496
  7. Wood River, 511

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

