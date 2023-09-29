Advertise with Us
Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge High School swim meet; Thursday Idaho prep scores

The Bruins placed first in both boys and girls team scores, where the Twin Falls girls finished with 98 points and the boys with 64.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge High School swim meet was held Wednesday evening in Twin Falls, where the Bruins had a fantastic day.

For the boys, Canyon Ridge finished in 2nd with 48 points, followed by Kimberly in 3rd with 42.

On the girls’ side behind the Bruins, Canyon Ridge finished 3rd, with Gooding right behind. Full team scores can be found below.

Individually for girls, Donevin Lakey and Julia Miller from Gooding and Twin Falls High School finished first with 16 points.

On the boys’ side, it was a two-way tie for first, with a pair of Bruins. A.J. Schnitzeler and Carson Reis finishing with 16 points.

Quick recognition to Filer’s Jasper Jones, the only swimmer who represented the Wildcats from Wednesday.

Boys team scores

  1. Twin Falls 98
  2. Canyon Ridge 48
  3. Kimberly 42
  4. Jerome 49
  5. Hillcrest 36
  6. Bonneville 15
  7. Mountain Home 7
  8. Gooding 4
  9. Filer/Wood River 1

Girls team scores

  1. Twin Falls 64
  2. Hillcrest 48
  3. Canyon Ridge 39
  4. Gooding 38
  5. Kimberly 37
  6. Jerome 29
  7. Mountain Home 26
  8. Bonneville 12
  9. Dietrich 5
  10. Wood River 3

Thursday Idaho prep scores

Boys soccer

Buhl 9, Filer 2

Buhl goals: Four goals by freshman Neryk Garcia, two goals by senior Luis Rojas, two goals by senior Carlos Arroyo, and 1 goal by senior Manuel Garcia Saucedo

Girls soccer

Buhl 5, Filler 0

Buhl goals: Liesl Kimball (3) and Miranda Beltran (2)

Volleyball

Hagerman 3, Camas County 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-10)

Hagerman stats: Brooklyn DeVries with 9 aces and Ellie Whitmarsh with 8 kills.

Dietrich 3, Richfield 2

Carey 3, Hansen 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20)

Carey stats: Maddie Bennion 7 kills, 2 blocks, Meredith Hoskins 8 kills, Andie Simpson 9 digs, Paige Black 4 kills, 3 aces, 13 assists, 2 digs, Maggie D’Orazio 3 kills

