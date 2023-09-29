Two car crash in Canyon County engulfs car in flames

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 9:16 PM, on Thursday, September 29th, 2023, on interstate 84 at milepost 21, in Canyon County.

The driver of a Subaru WRX was driving westbound on Interstate 84 collided with a Dodge Caliber. The impact caused the Dodge to overturn and landed on its top in the median and the Subaru came to a rest on the right shoulder that then became fully engulfed in flames.

The Subaru was occupied by a 26-year-old male driver from Caldwell, Idaho. The Dodge was occupied by a 26-year-old female driver, from Union, Oregon, a 33-year-old male passenger from Baker City, OR and an infant. All occupants of both vehicles were transported by ground ambulance to nearby hospitals.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately three and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.