Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Fish and Game issues hunting and fishing closures related to the Quagga Action Plan

Fish and Game reminds the public that they need the public’s help in stopping the spread of the quagga mussel.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An additional quagga related closure was also issued this morning by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commissioners.

The closure is closely related to their fishing ban that was issued last Friday. The newest closure bans hunting and trapping.

Terry Thompson, Magic Valley Regional Communications Director with Fish and Game says, “The commission did vote unanimously to close the Snake River from Twin Falls, the waterfall, upstream from Shoshone Falls downstream to the Highway 46 bridge. It is closed to hunting fishing and trapping within the high watermarks of the river.”

Fish and Game reminds the public that they need the public’s help in stopping the spread of the Quagga mussel.

To do that they ask for cooperation and understanding that closures are needed.

The closures are indefinite and will be updated. You can find a list here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public

Latest News

Ninth Circuit Court grants Idaho a temporary suspension of lower courts ruling on state's...
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals grants Idaho request to suspend injunction on abortion law
Fit and Well Idaho: Heart health
Fit and Well Idaho: World Heart Day serves as a reminder of the importance of CPR
Do not answer scam calls
Scam and Fruad prevention roadshow coming to Twin Falls and the community is invited
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture continues its action plan against the invasive Quagga...
A possible Government shutdown should not impact the Idaho State Department of Agruculture’s Quagga Mussel Action Plan