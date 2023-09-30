Fish and Game issues hunting and fishing closures related to the Quagga Action Plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An additional quagga related closure was also issued this morning by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commissioners.

The closure is closely related to their fishing ban that was issued last Friday. The newest closure bans hunting and trapping.

Terry Thompson, Magic Valley Regional Communications Director with Fish and Game says, “The commission did vote unanimously to close the Snake River from Twin Falls, the waterfall, upstream from Shoshone Falls downstream to the Highway 46 bridge. It is closed to hunting fishing and trapping within the high watermarks of the river.”

Fish and Game reminds the public that they need the public’s help in stopping the spread of the Quagga mussel.

To do that they ask for cooperation and understanding that closures are needed.

The closures are indefinite and will be updated. You can find a list here.

