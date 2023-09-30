New Cosmetic Surgery Clinic Opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new cosmetic surgery practice in Twin Falls has officially opened its doors to the public and held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the community were present to welcome North Canyon Cosmetic Surgery Clinic. The private practice held a meet and greet for the staff and public, and even had a raffle for people to win various prizes. The clinic will offer cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures to both men and women.

Dr. Nicolas Hayes, owner of the private practice will be the surgeon administering procedures. The doctor has over 15 years of experience in the medical field and is triple board certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, The American Board of Facial Surgery, and the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Hayes says that he believes his clinic will be the premiere cosmetic surgery practice in the state.

“We just opened our doors about two months ago and our clientele has been growing,” says Dr. Hayes. “This grand opening is now saying, you know, ‘we’re settled in our space, everything’s up and running, things are running very smoothly, and we’ve been doing surgical procedures already, and people are doing very well.’ Now we just want to open it up to the entire community and let everybody know, hey we’re here and this is what we offer, please come and check us out.”

North Canyon Cosmetic Surgery Clinic is located at 1341 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls. Consultations are also free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.