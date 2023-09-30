Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

New Cosmetic Surgery Clinic Opens in Twin Falls

By Dereka Kay
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new cosmetic surgery practice in Twin Falls has officially opened its doors to the public and held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the community were present to welcome North Canyon Cosmetic Surgery Clinic. The private practice held a meet and greet for the staff and public, and even had a raffle for people to win various prizes. The clinic will offer cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures to both men and women.

Dr. Nicolas Hayes, owner of the private practice will be the surgeon administering procedures. The doctor has over 15 years of experience in the medical field and is triple board certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, The American Board of Facial Surgery, and the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Hayes says that he believes his clinic will be the premiere cosmetic surgery practice in the state.

“We just opened our doors about two months ago and our clientele has been growing,” says Dr. Hayes. “This grand opening is now saying, you know, ‘we’re settled in our space, everything’s up and running, things are running very smoothly, and we’ve been doing surgical procedures already, and people are doing very well.’ Now we just want to open it up to the entire community and let everybody know, hey we’re here and this is what we offer, please come and check us out.”

North Canyon Cosmetic Surgery Clinic is located at 1341 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls. Consultations are also free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public

Latest News

T.F. County officials temporarily close Murtaugh Lake: ISDA requests community help to stop the...
Fish and Game issues hunting and fishing closures related to the Quagga Action Plan
Ninth Circuit Court grants Idaho a temporary suspension of lower courts ruling on state's...
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals grants Idaho request to suspend injunction on abortion law
Fit and Well Idaho: Heart health
Fit and Well Idaho: World Heart Day serves as a reminder of the importance of CPR
Do not answer scam calls
Scam and Fruad prevention roadshow coming to Twin Falls and the community is invited
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture continues its action plan against the invasive Quagga...
A possible Government shutdown should not impact the Idaho State Department of Agruculture’s Quagga Mussel Action Plan