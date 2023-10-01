Advertise with Us
Boise man convicted of stabbing 74 year old stranger in 2018

Original story reported by CBS2 in Boise
Ruben Diaz, 40, of Boise, convicted of stabbing a 74 year old stranger in 2018.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:06 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise man has been convicted of stabbing a 74 year old man in 2018, after a 5 day trial in Ada County.

CBS2 reports that 40-year old Ruben Diaz of Boise has been convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement, resisting and obstructing law enforcement, and being a persistent violator

According to court documents, Diaz did not know the victim who he attacked with a knife at the victim’s home on November 8, 2018. Diaz reportedly slashed the victim with the knife on his head and neck repeatedly, causing serious injuries. When police arrived, they say he ignored their commands and resisted arrest.

The jury reached their verdict after three and a half hours of deliberation.

Diaz is set to be sentenced on November 7th and could face life in prison.

