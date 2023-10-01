Final races of the season at Magic Valley Speedway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Speedway held its final event of the 2023 season Saturday evening and many racing fans young and old showed up to catch the last night of racing for the year.

The Quales Electronics Eve of Destruction got underway at about 6:30 p.m. with some modified racing. However, the day was supposed to start with qualifying, but technical difficulties changed it to a season points-based qualifying system.

The classes racing tonight were modifieds, pro late models, street stocks, mini modifieds, bombers and hornets.

The event also featured a limousine jump over a stack of cars and racers from around the Intermountain region came out to race.

One legacy racer from Salt Lake City spoke about his introduction to the world of racing.

“I was born and raised around it (racing) and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do and luckily I’m still fortunate enough to be able to do it,” said Daniel Root Jr., one of the pro late model racers.

“My dad built his very first racecar for my grandpa when he was 16 years old and he went out and won the championship with it, my grandpa did, and my dad went out and built it for him at 16 years old,” Root said.

With such a strong background in racing, Root has competed all around the Intermountain region and has raced at the Magic Valley Speedway a handful of times.

Although tonight was the final night of races at the speedway, the track will be open again next year for yet another full season of racing and results from tonight and this season can be found here: https://www.magicvalleyspeedway.com/

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.