Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch’s campaign fined for FEC violations

Originally reported on by Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capitol Sun
Sen. Jim Risch (R) Idaho.
Sen. Jim Risch (R) Idaho.(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jim Risch for U.S. Senate Committee is facing a civil penalty after failing to return excessive contributions on time during his 2020 campaign, according to a negotiated settlement between the campaign and the Federal Election Commission.

Mia Maldonado with the Idaho Capitol Sun reported that according to the settlement, Risch’s committee campaign received $58,000 in excessive contributions from individuals during the 2020 election.

Under the negotiated settlement with the FEC, the campaign must pay $4,325 in fines after failing to resolve the excessive contributions on time.

Jason Risch, spokesperson for Risch’s campaign, said in an email that it has reviewed its procedures and has put policies in place to improve timeliness, which were presented to the FEC and were accepted as appropriate corrective actions.

