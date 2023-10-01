People for Pets Humane Society runs over capacity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re looking to adopt a fur friend, People for Pets located in Twin Falls is in need of help finding homes for their sheltered animals. Executive Director of the humane society, Debbie Blackwood says they have been over capacity for several months.

“It’s easy to get beyond our capacity to care when all the pins are full, and they have been full for a long, long time now. And I have to tell you, it’s just really hard. It’s going to take the whole community to come together to help find solutions and things like that. "

People for Pets can nearly 50 dogs and 50 cats, however, records show that the humane society has been taking in six to eight animals per day. The executive director says that most of the animals are brought in by the police or animal control as strays. Other times, people are surrendering their pets to the shelter.

Blackwood believes that if people of the community take initiative to spade and neuter their animals, it can lower the rate of reproduction and numbers of animals roaming the streets.

People for Pets offers a foster program for animals that are too young to be at the shelter. All necessities are funded and provided monthly by the humane society. Other pets can be adopted after paying a small adoption fee. Applications to foster or adopt a cat or dog can be found here.

Blackwood encourages people of interest to visit the shelter located on Victory Avenue in Twin Falls, to see what animals and breeds are available.

