Tanks for Watching

Quagga Town Hall to be held in Twin Falls Sunday

Public encouraged to attend; at Twin Falls City Hall meeting starts at 5pm
Twin Falls Quagga Closures
Twin Falls Quagga Closures(KMVT)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As the Idaho State Department of Agriculture moves onto the treatment phase they want to include the public.

They’ll be holding a town hall tomorrow that will include a presentation of a treatment plan. A plan that has been finalized by several agencies and stakeholders.

The goal of it is to stop the spread of the invasive species. One that impacts native species, agriculture, utilities and more.

After the presentation they will answer questions from the public.

In a video posted by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, Director Chanel Tewalt says, “We’re going to be at City Hall and it’s going to be at five o clock on Sunday and all stakeholders are encouraged to attend. We also have a virtual option for anyone who can’t attend in person. It’s really important for us to get that stakeholder feedback but really to provide the public with information about this really dynamic process that we’re going through.”

A link to the virtual option can be found here.

In person information is here:

What: Town Hall to provide the public information regarding the ISDA quagga mussel treatments in the Snake River.

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023, 5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.

Where: City of Twin Falls Council Chambers | 203 Main Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301

