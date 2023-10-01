Advertise with Us
Students wanting to apply for financial aid for 2024-2025 school year will be delayed

By Gina Jameson
Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High school students who want to apply for federal student loans for college will have to wait a little longer than usual this year.

The free application for federal student aid, which is better known as “FAFSA”, normally opens on October 1st, but this year, students and their parents cannot access it until December. That’s because the form to request aid for the 2024-2025 school year is being updated and streamlined.

There’s been no word on the specific date the new form will be available.

