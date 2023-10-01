TFSO looking for Bo Silva

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 34 year-old Bo Silva is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Silva is wanted for aggravated battery with notice to seek enhanced penalty, he has a bond of $250,000.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

