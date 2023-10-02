Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Coming to the Lamphouse Theater: Hide
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A new indie film is coming to select theaters across the country, and Twin Falls’ very own Lamphouse Theater is one of them. “Hide” is a new film written and directed by Ben Samuels who started work on the movie during the start of the pandemic.

His film seeks to highlight the impact of gaslighting and abusive relationships. The film will be shown on Sunday, October 8, was made in collaboration with Volunteers Against Violence, and will feature a Q and A segment with Director Ben Samuels and Lead Actress Nadine Malouf.

For more information on the film and why it was important to the director to tell this story click the play button above.

