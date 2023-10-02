Advertise with Us
Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Georgia prison, officials say

Correctional Officer Robert Clark, right, died after he was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Georgia's Smith State Prison, according to officials.(GDC)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Officials say a correctional officer at a Georgia prison is dead after he was attacked by an inmate with a homemade weapon, WTOC reports.

Correctional Officer Robert Clark, 42, was escorting two inmates from the Smith State Prison dining hall Sunday when one inmate, identified as Layton Lester, allegedly assaulted Clark from behind with a homemade weapon. The other inmate tried to step in to assist Clark but was also assaulted, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Clark and the inmate who assisted him were both transported to local hospitals. Clark died at the hospital from his injuries, while the inmate remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver in a statement. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Officials say Lester will be charged in the assault and resulting death of Clark, as well as the assault of the other inmate. He was in prison for murder with a possible maximum sentence of life.

Clark began working as a correctional officer in April, according to the GDC.

