CSI Volleyball nearly completes September undefeated

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:38 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team hit the road earlier this past week for a pair of matches in Wyoming and Utah.

This past Tuesday the golden eagles traveled to Rock Springs, Wyoming for a rematch with the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs and, much like the first time, the Golden Eagles defeated the Mustangs in a 3-0 sweep. Janke Pretorius assisted on a whopping 43 kills in the win.

The following day CSI was looking to finish out a perfect month of September when they traveled to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Community College Bruins.

After dropping the first two sets, the Golden Eagles won sets three and four to force a decisive fifth set. And in that final set, the black and gold fell just short dropping the last frame 15-13 for their first loss in September and snapped their 13-match winning streak.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Utah State University Eastern and Colorado Northwestern Community College next weekend.

