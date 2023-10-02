Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Federal student loan payments restarted again today (10/01) after three years

Students have to start paying back federal loans from school
Students have to start paying back federal loans from school(wwbt)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Sunday, October 1st, millions of Americans will have to resume making payments on their federal student loans - for the first time in over three years.

In March of 2020, as the pandemic began, a pause on student loan payments went into effect. The action was taken to help Americans deal with the economic impact of basically being on lockdown due to COVID-19.

The Education Department says borrowers should receive some type of billing statement at least three weeks before the bill’s due date. Also, while payments resume this month, interest already started accruing a month ago - on September 1st.

Borrowers are also encouraged to make sure their information is up to date and to check their exact due date.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

Latest News

No presidential primary for Idaho voters
No presidential primary for Idahoans in 2024 as RNC deadline was Sunday, Oct. 1st
Sen. Jim Risch (R) Idaho.
Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch’s campaign fined for FEC violations
FAFSA applications will be delayed this year.
Students wanting to apply for financial aid for 2024-2025 school year will be delayed
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva