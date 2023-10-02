Federal student loan payments restarted again today (10/01) after three years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Sunday, October 1st, millions of Americans will have to resume making payments on their federal student loans - for the first time in over three years.

In March of 2020, as the pandemic began, a pause on student loan payments went into effect. The action was taken to help Americans deal with the economic impact of basically being on lockdown due to COVID-19.

The Education Department says borrowers should receive some type of billing statement at least three weeks before the bill’s due date. Also, while payments resume this month, interest already started accruing a month ago - on September 1st.

Borrowers are also encouraged to make sure their information is up to date and to check their exact due date.

