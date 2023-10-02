Heyburn Pumpkin Festival coming soon

Advertise with Us
Heyburn Pumpkin Festival
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —October is upon us and that means that it is time to celebrate all things fall, and one local community is celebrating. The Heyburn Pumpkin Festival will be held on Saturday, October 7 starting at 11 A.M. and ending at 2 P.M.

There will be all kinds of activities for all ages and will be taking place at Heyburn Riverside Park. For more information about the event click the play button up above.

