Martindale, Michael Patrick

September 23, 2023, Age 22
Michael Patrick Martindale, 22, of Filer, passed away on Sept. 23, 2023.
Michael Patrick Martindale, 22, of Filer, passed away on Sept. 23, 2023.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Michael Patrick Martindale, 22, of Filer, passed away on Sept. 23, 2023.

Michael was born on October 27, 2000, in Twin Falls, the son of Steven and Rene Martindale.

He was raised and educated in the Magic Valley.

Michael loved playing Magic the Gathering, board games, and Dungeons and Dragons with his cousins and video gamers.  He enjoyed building Legos with his older sister and playing little jokes on his siblings.

Michael is survived by his parents; Rene (Adrian) Isaacs, and Steven Martindale, his brother; Ren Isaacs, his stepbrother; John Isaacs, brother-in-law; Barak Leppert, his sisters; Jessica Leppert, and Elizabeth Isaacs, his step sisters; Lily Isaacs, and Cora Isaacs his grandparents; Jerri Martindale, Otto and Susan Schwarz, step grandparents; Frank and Rhonda Isaacs, his aunts and uncles; Nancy and Bob Staffen, Lucas and Irene Staffen, Regina and Kevin Randall and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his uncle; Lyle Martindale and grandfather; Terry Martindale.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 6,2023,3 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden, 1602 Lutheran Rd, Eden.

The family suggests memorials be sent to Roadway Safety Foundation, 1101 14th St NW #750, Washington, DC 20005 in Mike’s memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com.

