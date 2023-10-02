No presidential primary for Idahoans in 2024 as RNC deadline was Sunday, Oct. 1st

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho law makers will not gather in Boise for a special session to fix an errant error in Idaho’s president primary election, as Sunday was the deadline for the Republican National Committee to finalize primary plans.

The lack of lawmaker action, or willingness to compromise at the statehouse, means that voters from Idaho’s two major political parities will caucus next year to select nominees for president. Due to the fact that the bill what was passed earlier this year by Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane errantly omitted Idaho’s presidential primary election.

Last week at the statehouse, Idaho’s elected officials couldn’t come to an agreement over two competing proposals that would have caused a special session to reinstate the presidential primary.

Idaho Republican and Democratic parties have opted for a state-run presidential primary in March, but without a legal mechanism for the state to run the elections, both parties have made plans to caucus.

Idaho Stateman reports that the Idaho Democrats pushed for a primary election in either March or May. But the Idaho GOP insisted on a March election. The earlier election incentivizes candidates to spend more time and resources in Idaho, Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon argued.

The state party submitted a caucus plan to the Republican National Committee last week, according to Cindy Siddoway, national committeewoman. If lawmakers could work together to reinstate the primary election before March, the Idaho GOP could ask the national committee for a waiver to change plans after the deadline.

