Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

No presidential primary for Idahoans in 2024 as RNC deadline was Sunday, Oct. 1st

Due to errant omission of primary date being left out of bill that passed in January 2023
No presidential primary for Idaho voters
No presidential primary for Idaho voters
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho law makers will not gather in Boise for a special session to fix an errant error in Idaho’s president primary election, as Sunday was the deadline for the Republican National Committee to finalize primary plans.

The lack of lawmaker action, or willingness to compromise at the statehouse, means that voters from Idaho’s two major political parities will caucus next year to select nominees for president.  Due to the fact that the bill what was passed earlier this year by Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane errantly omitted Idaho’s presidential primary election.

Last week at the statehouse, Idaho’s elected officials couldn’t come to an agreement over two competing proposals that would have caused a special session to reinstate the presidential primary.

Idaho Republican and Democratic parties have opted for a state-run presidential primary in March, but without a legal mechanism for the state to run the elections, both parties have made plans to caucus.

Idaho Stateman reports that the Idaho Democrats pushed for a primary election in either March or May. But the Idaho GOP insisted on a March election. The earlier election incentivizes candidates to spend more time and resources in Idaho, Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon argued.

The state party submitted a caucus plan to the Republican National Committee last week, according to Cindy Siddoway, national committeewoman. If lawmakers could work together to reinstate the primary election before March, the Idaho GOP could ask the national committee for a waiver to change plans after the deadline.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

Latest News

Students have to start paying back federal loans from school
Federal student loan payments restarted again today (10/01) after three years
Sen. Jim Risch (R) Idaho.
Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch’s campaign fined for FEC violations
FAFSA applications will be delayed this year.
Students wanting to apply for financial aid for 2024-2025 school year will be delayed
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva