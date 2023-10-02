Risch and Crapo issue joint statement after voting to fund the government for the next 45 days

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s two Republican U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo released the following statement after voting to temporarily fund the government while negotiations continue for a long-term spending bill beyond the stopgap 45 days.

Posting on " target="_blank">social media, “Government shutdowns hurt taxpayers,” said Risch and Crapo. “This legislation will keep the government’s lights on while ensuring our troops and border agents receive the pay they have earned. During this time, we will continue to advocate for a long-term funding solution that saves taxpayer dollars and serves the needs of Idahoans.”

