WEEK 6: Camas County gets play of the week honors for second straight week

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s hard to believe but the high school football regular season is already over halfway through and with the playoffs just about a month away it’s time for another KMVT Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week.

For the second consecutive week our play of the week comes courtesy of the Camas County Mushers. Last week it was Troy Smith’s kickoff return against Hansen and this week it’s the combination of Tristen Smith and Trevor Tews.

The play is from Camas County’s matchup with Hagerman this past Friday afternoon. Smith, the quarterback drops back to pass and rolls out. He has to avoid some defenders, but eventually finds the open man Trevor Tews.

After Tews made the catch and slipped the first tackle he made a second man miss with a spin move and from there he would be off to the races for a Mushers touchdown.

Nice play by these two both by avoiding the pressure and refusing to be brought down.

Camas County went on to win this game in blowout fashion 64-8 to improve to 4-1 and take over sole possession of first place in the 1A D2 Sawtooth Conference. They will host Shoshone this upcoming Friday.

