Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

WEEK 6: Camas County gets play of the week honors for second straight week

Brought to you by Blue Lakes Auto Repair.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s hard to believe but the high school football regular season is already over halfway through and with the playoffs just about a month away it’s time for another KMVT Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week.

For the second consecutive week our play of the week comes courtesy of the Camas County Mushers. Last week it was Troy Smith’s kickoff return against Hansen and this week it’s the combination of Tristen Smith and Trevor Tews.

The play is from Camas County’s matchup with Hagerman this past Friday afternoon. Smith, the quarterback drops back to pass and rolls out. He has to avoid some defenders, but eventually finds the open man Trevor Tews.

After Tews made the catch and slipped the first tackle he made a second man miss with a spin move and from there he would be off to the races for a Mushers touchdown.

Nice play by these two both by avoiding the pressure and refusing to be brought down.

Camas County went on to win this game in blowout fashion 64-8 to improve to 4-1 and take over sole possession of first place in the 1A D2 Sawtooth Conference. They will host Shoshone this upcoming Friday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

Latest News

The Golden Eagles finished the month of September with a 13-1 record with their only loss in...
CSI Volleyball nearly completes September undefeated
Many different heats of cars gave it a go in the final event of the season at the Magic Valley...
Final races of the season at Magic Valley Speedway
KMVT Week 6 Friday Night Blitz
Twin Falls dominate in Great Basin tournament; All conference golf teams announced
Twin Falls dominate in Great Basin tournament; All conference golf teams announced