Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man

Latest News

FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Florida man convicted of killing two women over 25 years ago set to receive lethal injection
Twin Falls Library to host author to talk about her new children’s book based at the Minidoka...
Twin Falls Library to host author to talk about her new children’s book based at the Minidoka Internment Camp during WWII
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says