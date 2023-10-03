Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists

In this image made available by Italian State Police, Italian state police agents attend the...
In this image made available by Italian State Police, Italian state police agents attend the scene of a passenger bus accident near the city of Venice, Italy, that fell from an elevated road, late Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, killing at least 21 people near the northern city of Venice. The Venice prefect said that 15 passengers survived.(Italian State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

Four of the injured were in serious condition following the accident in the Mestre borough, on the mainland opposite the historic old city of Venice, said Renato Boraso, a Venice city official. Two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said.

Boraso confirmed that some of the victims are Ukrainians, and said the bus was bringing tourists to a camping site.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School

Latest News

FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
Idaho State University
Idaho State University receives financial award to help train medical students
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrated his 107th birthday.
‘I’m just happy to be here’: WWII veteran celebrates 107 years of life