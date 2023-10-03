Canyon Ridge/Twin Falls girls soccer close regular season on high notes; Idaho prep Mondya scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday wrapped up the regular soccer season for the 4A Classification teams.

The two top-seeded girls’ teams Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge were in action looking to close the season on a high note.

Canyon Ridge welcomed Minico and they got off to a quick 4-0 lead led by Jayva Hicks who finished with four goals on the evening.

The Riverhawks would continue where they left off and find three more. Cassie Conrad added two goals and Charlotte Chesley found the back of the net as well in the 7-0 win.

On the other side of town, Twin Falls welcomed Burley.

The Bruins would get off to a quick start with three goals in the opening 15 minutes. They would add two more in the second half to come away with the 5-0 win.

The 4A district tournament begins Wednesday. KMVT will have the schedules and games posted when made available.

Boys’ soccer scores

Twin Falls 1, Burley 1

