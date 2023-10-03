Charles Holloway gets Arraigned for Murder

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Charles Holloway appeared in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Hailey, ID this morning for arraignment, after allegedly killing his roommate. Holloway was arrested by Deputy Bellevue Marshalls following a standoff where he allegedly fired a gun several times at an official on August 24th.

Prior to the standoff, Holloway allegedly shot Joshua Takacs, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The charges against him include first degree felony murder and aggravated assault towards a deputy.

During the arraignment, Judge Ned Williamsan said that the state of Idaho filed a notice stating that it does not intend to seek the death penalty for Holloway, but instead a life sentence.

“The maximum sentence you are seeking is life in the Idaho State Penitentiary,” said Judge Williamson. “There’s an mandatory 10 year sentence. During that 10 year sentence, you’re not eligible for parole, discharge credit for reduction of sentence for good conduct, except for the required service. In addition there’s a 50,000 fine.”

Holloway entered a not guilty plea on both charges. Pre Trial begins January 8th, 2024 followed by a jury trial starting on January 29th until February 2nd, 2024 He remains in custody and his bond is set at $1 million.

