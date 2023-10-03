Community rallies to support football player who collapsed on the sidelines Friday night

ARCO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Arco community is showing support for a football player who collapsed on the field last Friday.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to see their kid collapse on the football field, and unfortunately for the Waymire family that became all too real at Butte County’s football game at Middleton High School.

During the fourth quarter, Dillon Waymire was on the sideline when he collapsed. He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where doctors performed emergency surgery to remove a blood clot, stop bleeding, and reduce swelling on his brain.

Thankfully, Dillon made it through the surgery, and the last update from the family is that he is on sedation and resting.

But the community has shown up in droves to support Dillon and his family through this difficult time.

A go-fund-me with the goal of raising $25,000 for medical bills, any future treatment, and potential rehab has raised more than $38,000 in just the last two days alone, showing the power of community.

