CSI’s Basketball Bash returns on Tuesday

The annual event hosts scrimmages, three-point shootout, and a dunk contest
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho hosts their annual “basketball bash” Tuesday night.

The bash is held every year with both CSI’s men’s and women’s teams competing. There are scrimmages, 3-point contests, and the fan-favorite dunk competition.

This is the first event of the year where fans can gather to see a glimpse of both squads before their seasons begin and get involved with all the fun.

Men’s Head coach Jeff Reinert said his favorite to win the dunk contest is last year’s returning champion, Sam Phipps.

“Sam Phipps is going to be a returning champion and he’s pretty special,” Reinert said. “Shahid Muhammad might have something up his sleeves along with a couple of dark horses out there that might be fun to watch.”

Sophomore guard Asim Jones looked to be one of those dark horses as he hopes to compete in the event.

“If I did either event it would be the dunk contest,” Jones said. “It will be tough as Sam Phipps won it last year, so he is trying to win it again this year.”

All the fun kicks off from CSI at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

