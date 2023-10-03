Advertise with Us
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School

The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon Ridge High School.(Twin Falls School District)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:01 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dr. Kasey Teske is no longer the principal at Canyon Ridge High School.

In a statement released Monday night by the Twin Falls School District, spokeswoman Eva Craner told us that Dr. Teske is still working for the district in an administrative capacity.

Meanwhile, Scott Thompson is assuming the role of acting principal moving forward.

The reason for the change is unknown to KMVT, as Craner wrote, because this is a personnel matter, there is limited information we can provide regarding the reason behind this change. We do not anticipate that the change will affect the day-to-day operations at CRHS.”

She added while many might feel this was an abrupt change, “we assure you that all CRHS staff members are committed to maintaining a professional learning environment and will continue to put our students’ academic success at the forefront of everything we do.”

Teske had been the principal for more than ten years, accepting the position in June, 2013. He holds a doctoral degree from Northwest Nazarene University.

In 2017, The Idaho Association of Secondary School Principals announced Teske as Principal of the Year. The award was announced after a lengthy interview process.

