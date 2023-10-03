Idaho State University receives financial award to help train medical students

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to help improve health care in rural communities, Idaho State University in Pocatello received a financial award from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

8 million dollars total was awarded to 18 primary care residency training programs throughout the country, and Idaho State University is one of them.

The money will be used to train primary care doctors on the specialized care that rural communities may see, such as those who have physical and developmental disabilities and those who English is their second language.

Idaho State University will receive $330,000 per year for five years to assist them in their training of their residents.

“That while they are training they rotate into those kinds of facilities and sites, get some exposure into the skilled and experiences clinicians there who can help them understand the community and the communities needs,” said Carole Johnson, administrator, Health Resources and services administration.

Johnson says that Idaho State University had one of the most compelling applications that really spoke to the needs of Idaho.

“What Idaho State laid out was they really wanted to make sure that Physicians Assistants across the state which are such key providers in rural communities, that they also, as part of their training, get some help in the language proficiency needed to meet patients where they are and be able to deliver services,” said Johnson.

This is the first time the Health Resources and Services Administration has helped fund training of this type, and they were able to do it because of primary care providers across the country telling them their key needs.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.