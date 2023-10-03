Advertise with Us
KMVT equipment update: Some viewers will need to re-scan channels

Channels in the Northern Valley are expected to be off-air due to maintenance work.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Because we here at KMVT have moved from a loaner encoder for channel 11, including the sub channels 11.2 CW, 11.3 FOX SD, and 11.4 CIRCLE, to our primary encoder and changed the way the guide information is received.

This will cause some viewers to lose guide information, or even the channel(s) all together depending on your home equipment environment.

If you have issues with any of our signals all you must do is rescan your channels and as long as we are not off the air this should resolve any issues.

