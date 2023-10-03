Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire donates funds raised to local charities

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire wrapped up about a month ago, but the organizers of the event are using the money raised to give back to the local community.

The renaissance faire was held over two days in Burley and the faire committee planned to donate all the money raised to many local charities in the Mini-Cassia region.

Although this was just the first year of the faire, the organizers raised well over 10 thousand dollars which was then able to be spread across many beneficiaries throughout the area.

The Southern Idaho Ren Faire Board of Directors’ President Layla Valero spoke about the different charities and initiatives that the faire was able to assist with the funds.

“Our main beneficiary was Howell’s Opera House in Oakley, then we also donated to White Pines music program at their elementary school, and we donated to Oakley High School along with Minico’s High School choir,” Valero said.

Valero said many of those on the board of directors were teachers which is why schools, and their programs were a majority of the beneficiaries.

Additionally, the success of the event caught most of the organizers by surprise as people from all around the region came out to the faire.

“We were hoping it would be a good turnout, but like I said, way better than what we were anticipating,” Valero said.

“We got such a positive reaction from the community, and not just locally, but we got a lot of reactions from Twin Falls, we had people come from Boise all the way down to Utah...And we’re hoping it’s that big if not bigger next year.”

There are some openings on the board of directors for next year’s renaissance faire and if you are interested in one of those positions head over to their website and click contact us.

https://www.southernidahorenaissancefaire.com/

