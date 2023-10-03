Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Library to host author to talk about her new children’s book based at the Minidoka Interment Camp during WWII

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday, the Twin Falls Public Library will host a nationally recognized children’s author who will be talking about her new book; Love in the Library.

Maggie Tokuta-Hall is not a native Idahoan, but her roots started right here in the Gem State.

Tokuta-Halls book tells the story of how her grandparents first met in the library of the Minidoka Internment Camp during World War Two. The Minidoka Camp housed over 13,000 Japanese Americans during the duration of the war and is/was located east of Jerome in Hunt, Idaho.

Erica Littlefield from the Twin Falls Public Library says this is the perfect opportunity to hear a wonderful story based right here in Idaho, even if it was during one of the darker sides of Idaho/U.S. history.

“It is an amazing book and I’m so excited to hear her talk about the book, of course she’ll talk about the historical contest, she’ll also do a Q and A,” said Littlefield. “The presentation is geared towards elementary aged kids, but everyone is welcomed to come.”

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7th at the Twin Falls Public Library.

For more information on upcoming events at the Twin Falls Public Library for the month of October, watch the full interview above.

