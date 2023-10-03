Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls Oktoberfest start on Friday

Twin Falls Oktoberfest
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Friday, October 6th a community staple will be returning, the Twin Falls Oktoberfest. To help promote the event we on Rise and Shine were joined by the owner of The Brass Monkey Kindsey Taylor, and the owner of O’Dunkens Jen Colvin who spoke about what it means to the community to be hosting the event.

The festival starts on Friday and ends on Saturday. To know more about the festivities click the play button above.

