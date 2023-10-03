Advertise with Us
University of Idaho welcomes five new Chobani Scholars to campus

This is the fifth class of students to attend the University of Idaho with the Chobani Scholars Program.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five graduates from Idaho received some scholarship money from Chobani, and they are all from southern Idaho.

Jerome native Kamille Mirkin is one of five new Chobani scholars at the University of Idaho.

“I think it’s a really cool opportunity for students from the Magic Valley to be able to further their education, especially going into the agriculture industry, I know that personally I was raised on a small dairy farm in Jerome, Idaho, so it was a really cool opportunity to reflect on those roots and kind of share my story of why I want to pursue a higher education,” said Kamille Mirkin, a freshman at the University of Idaho.

The qualifications for this scholarship is to be from the Magic Valley area, and to want to pursue a career in the agriculture and dairy farming industry.

“It started out of recognition that there is an incredible dairy industry in Idaho and a wonderful program at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho fostering students who want a future in the dairy and agriculture industry and our desire to help them succeed in that way,” said Rebecca Dittrich, the VP of Impact at Chobani.

The Chobani Scholars program awards $5,000 dollars per year for four years for each student.

The University of Idaho says the Chobani scholars are leaders within the University, and thinks the partnership with Chobani is a wonderful opportunity to help the state as a whole.

“The program has really been terrific for the University of Idaho because these students are inspiring they make our campus a better place and I really can’t wait to see the impact they have on agriculture and the food industry when they graduate, going forward,” said Matt Doumit, the associate dean and director of academic programs for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

