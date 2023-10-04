CSI held annual “Basketball Bash” Tuesday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho held its annual “basketball bash” on Tuesday night.

The fans were introduced to both the men’s and women’s teams for the first time this season and they got a glimpse of what’s to come this year with both squads scrimmaging.

Following the scrimmages, a three-point contest and dunk competition was held in what was a fun night at CSI.

Both teams are in action this weekend as the men’s squad heads to Texas to compete in the Dallas Jamboree while the women’s squad has a scrimmage in Denver, Colorado.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.