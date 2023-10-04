Filer and Wendell girls soccer battle; Tuesday Idaho prep scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wrapping up the last week of regular season play, 3A High Desert Conference competitors Wendell (4-7-2) squared off with Filer (3-9-2).

After a scoreless first half, both teams would find the back of the net in the second, but the Trojans would come away with a 2-1 win, edging out the Wildcats.

Wendell will host Bliss in their last game before the post-season on Thursday at 5:45 while Filer will host Gooding at the same time.

Volleyball scores

Carey 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-13, 25-16-24)7, 2

Carey stats:

- Maggie D’Orazio 2 Aces, 8 kills, 10 digs

- Maddie Bennion 1 ace, 6 kills

- Andie Simpson 17 digs, 15 service pts, 18 receptions

- Paige Black 20 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs

- Yaravi Gamino 3 kills

Kimberly 3, Buhl 1 (25-12, 15-25, 25-16, 15-10)

Kimberly stats:

- Sadie DeGraffenried 4 blocks

- Emerson Heatwole 12 digs, 4 aces

- Hope Ward 15 digs

- Mallory Kelsey 13 digs, 19 kills, 4 aces

- Taya, Tarissa Plew 14 assists each

Gooding 3, Filer 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-15)

Filer stats:

- Hazel Fischer: 10 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace

- Ryett Weaver: 3 kills, 13 digs

- Allie Bishop:6 kills, 2 digs

- Reese Hills: 9 kills, 3 digs

Faith Robinson: 31 assists, 7 digs

Izzy Brown: 13 digs

Vicky Kimbrough: 9 digs

Wendell 3, Sun Valley Community School 0 (25-16, 29-27, 25-15)

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-15)

Murtaugh 3, Raft River 1 (25-20, 18-25, 25-13, 25-14)

Dietrich 3, Hagerman 0

Girls’ soccer scores

Sun Valley Community School 9, Gooding 0

Goals and assists:

Goals: Mia Hansmeyer 3, Ruby Crist 2, Josie Sarchett, Brynley Gage, Grayson Schmitz, Addie Parmenter

Assists: Audrey Morawitz 2, Maddy Vieara McCarthy, Mia Hansmeyer, Ruby Crist, Meredith Bromley

Kimberly 4, Bliss 0

Goals:

Ava Wyatt assisted by Alli Stastny

•Ellie Stastny assisted by Alli Stastny

•Ava Harper assisted by Ava Wyatt

•Lydia Johns assisted by Emma Chavez

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.