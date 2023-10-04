Advertise with Us
Fish and Game talks about impacts to fish from Quagga Mussel treatment

What Fish and Game doesn’t know is to what extent the mortality will be just yet. The department wants people to know that the Natrix doesn’t poison the fish.
Quagga Mussels attached to the hull of a boat. Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Photo by David Britton, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Quagga Mussels attached to the hull of a boat. Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Photo by David Britton, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)(KOLO)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is busy preparing for the start of the treatment plan to remove the quagga mussel from the Snake River.

Meanwhile, the Idaho State Department of Fish and Game has been preparing for what can happen to the aquatic population of the river.

ISDA revealed in Sunday’s town hall that they plan to use Natrix- an EPA approved copper-based product. Natrix is an approved product used for aquatic applications. But it can and will cause mortality in fish, aquatic plants, and algae.

Terry Thompson, Regional Communications Manager, says, “It’s more of a reaction when the fish are unable to take oxygen out of the water basically if it’s an animal with gills this copper will impact that.”

Fish and Game reminds every one of the current closures.

Hunting, fishing and trapping are closed from twin falls, upstream of Shoshone Falls, down to the Highway 46 bridge.

