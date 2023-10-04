Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body from nearly 100 feet down inside the silo.(Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Wis. (Gray News) – A man in Wisconsin died after he was buried beneath corn feed inside a silo, officials said.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department said first responders were called to the town of Brighton Tuesday afternoon for a report of an elderly man stuck inside a silo.

First responders found the man buried beneath corn feed in the silo. Numerous departments responded to rescue the man.

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body from nearly 100 feet down inside the silo.

Officials said the body was recovered, and the scene was cleared within about two hours.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on Falls Avenue East
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Bo Silva, 34, wanted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's office for aggravated battery with notice to...
TFSO looking for Bo Silva
Following a tragic death on the jobsite, Road Work Ahead has a message for the public
Three die in two vehicle accident in Gem County.
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

Latest News

Senators Call for Immediate Additional Aid for Ukraine
El jefe de la policía de Las Vegas Kevin McMahill durante una conferencia de prensa para acusar...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting appeared in a court in Las Vegas
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Jury selection resumes at fraud trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden announces more student debt relief as payments resume after the coronavirus pandemic pause